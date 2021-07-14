Armenia, Germany strengthen tourism ties: Yerevan to host 70 specialists in August

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, in joint partnership with the German Travel Association (DRV) which has more than 4000 members, will hold DRV Destination Forum in Armenia from August 29 to September 3, the Committee reports.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Committee will host 70 participants from Germany who represent tourism agencies, media companies, airlines, etc.

The event aims at raising awareness on Armenia as a tourism direction, attracting much more tourists from Germany, as well as strengthening the tourism ties between the two countries.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan