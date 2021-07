Armenia’s Security Council Secretary relieved from position, appointed as first deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armen Grigoryan has been relieved from the position of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Pashinyan’s another decision, Armen Grigoryan has been appointed first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Armen Grigoryan has been serving as Secretary of the Security Council since May 17, 2018.

