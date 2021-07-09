School in Khramort village of Artsakh to be renovated

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the joint initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the Belgian French-speaking friendship group with Artsakh, the necessary funding has been provided for the renovation of the secondary school of the village of Khramort in the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, the EAFJD told Armenpress.

Exterior and exterior renovation work will be carried out, a sanitary unit and a modern, well-equipped school canteen will be built, classrooms will be modernized and transformed into collaborative classrooms. A new heating system will be installed.

The project will be implemented within the framework of the "All-Day School Program" in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

This program aims to use participatory work, leisure, and homework preparation to improve the quality of education, remove conditions of inequality regarding homework support from parents, create new opportunities for socialization and employment, provide quality, balanced daily meals for learners, overcome the urban-rural disparity in development and make the regions of Artsakh more attractive to city residents. In recent months displaced families from the Hadrut region of Nagorno Karabakh, have also moved to Khramort. During the 44-day war, unleashed by Azerbaijan against the native Armenian population of Artsakh, a total ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Armenian population of a number of settlements, regions of Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh, including Hadrut was carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Commenting on modernization project of the Khramort school, the EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian said: “It is crucial to heal the wounds of Artsakh after this devastating war, imposed by Azerbaijan. Children are particularly vulnerable in such situations. We hope that this project will be a step towards improving the conditions of education of the local children and ensure a brighter future for them. It is our duty to contribute to this and we will continue working towards it.”