Average pension in Armenia increased by more than 7% in 2020

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. There was a widespread increase in pensions in Armenia in 2020, the average amount of pensions increased by more than 7%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia.

It is mentioned that before that the pensions had not been increased for 5 years.

"Pensions are about 9% higher in 2020 compared to 2018, and more than twice as high as in 2008," the Government informed.