Pashinyan appoints new deputy governors of Ararat province

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy governors of Ararat province, e-gov.am reports.

According to the decisions of Pashinyan, Gevorg Simonyan and Sergey Atomyan have been appointed deputy governors of Ararat province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan