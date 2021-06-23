Pashinyan appoints new deputy governors of Ararat province
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy governors of Ararat province, e-gov.am reports.
According to the decisions of Pashinyan, Gevorg Simonyan and Sergey Atomyan have been appointed deputy governors of Ararat province.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:53 Italy’s President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
- 14:51 Talks underway with Russia over deployment of border guards in Gegharkunik province – Armenia caretaker deputy PM
- 14:31 Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on National Day
- 14:20 Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh statements
- 14:06 Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia congratulates Armenian President on birthday
- 13:18 Armenia to host Summit of Minds in October 2021 for the third time
- 13:13 Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem congratulates Pashinyan on election win
- 13:02 ‘We will also use the parliament to make our fight stronger’ – “I Have the Honor” bloc leader
- 12:29 EEC Board Chairman congratulates Armenian President on birthday
- 11:25 Azerbaijan raised whole anti-Armenian and murderer generation with fake news – MP says at PACE
- 11:22 China’s Xi congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
- 11:14 Russia made landmark contribution to Nagorno Karabakh settlement — Putin
- 11:10 Armenia reports 100 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:34 Pashinyan appoints new deputy governors of Ararat province
- 10:21 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Luxembourg’s PM on National Day
- 10:05 Ukraine-Armenia parliamentary friendship group chair congratulates Pashinyan on election victory
- 10:01 ICRC President highlights cooperation with Russia in Nagorno Karabakh
- 09:48 Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan on victory in elections
- 09:00 European Stocks up - 22-06-21
- 08:59 US stocks up - 22-06-21
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-21
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-06-21
- 08:54 Oil Prices - 22-06-21
- 06.22-20:37 Step Toward Home 2021 educational camp program kicks off, bringing over 400 Diaspora- Armenian teens to Armenia
- 06.22-19:56 USA ready to assist Armenia in establishing an ecosystem of high-tech enterprises
16:38, 06.18.2021
Viewed 1429 times Which party or bloc will Armenian citizens vote for at upcoming snap elections? Polls reveal political preferences
23:46, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1227 times CEC presents preliminary data of 149 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 61.63%, Kocharyan’s bloc 17.87%
22:39, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1200 times Pashinyan’s party wins in electronic voting
14:54, 06.22.2021
Viewed 1136 times ‘I find it difficult to imagine myself in parliament’ – Kocharyan
10:21, 06.21.2021
Viewed 1064 times Pashinyan announces how many seats his Civil Contract party will have in newly-elected parliament