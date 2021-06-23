Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Pashinyan appoints new deputy governors of Ararat province

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy governors of Ararat province, e-gov.am reports.

According to the decisions of Pashinyan, Gevorg Simonyan and Sergey Atomyan have been appointed deputy governors of Ararat province.

 

