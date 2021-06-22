Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-21

YEREVAN, 22 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 513.07 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.98 drams to 609.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 711.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 19.62 drams to 29280.48 drams. Silver price down by 7.28 drams to 428.14 drams. Platinum price down by 502.43 drams to 17155.41 drams.