Coronavirus reproduction number grows in Armenia: increase in new cases is expected in future

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus-related situation in Armenia is stable at the moment, however with negative projections, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gayane Sahakyan, said at a press conference in Armenpress, stating that rise in the virus reproduction number is being noticed.

“We had a moment when the virus reproduction number was 0.4%, but over the last 14 days we see that this figure is growing slowly. Over the past 7 days this number has reached 1.1%”, she said, stating that this figure shows that there will soon be an increase in new cases. “The increase is expected to be slow at the beginning, but then will be at drastic rate. Specialists are expecting 600 new cases weekly. Usually, the 30% is being hospitalized, which means that we will have 180 cases seeking hospitalization”.

The coronavirus situation globally continues to remain tense. Virus mutations, changes continue, and it’s becoming a new evil for the countries of the world. The Indian strain of the virus has already reached Russia. At this period many tourists visit Armenia and the appearance of this new strain in Armenia is not ruled out.

Gayane Sahakyan says the infectivity of this new strain is more active, the intensity of virus spread is about twice as high.

She noted that the restrictions continue globally, even during the vaccination process.

