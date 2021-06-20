Parliamentary candidate Babajanyan suspects car shooting was warning from hit squad

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker and 2021 parliamentary candidate Arman Babajanyan says he has reasons to believe that the shot fired at his car on election day was a warning from what he described as an “armed group” that are after him and the two other key figures of his alliance known as the Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats.

“Yesterday Levon Shirinyan received a phone call from abroad, saying that an armed group has been formed here who are targeting the first three candidates of our alliance. I don’t rule out that this gunshot was a warning. We are unbreakable, our will can’t be broken. We continue our work, and we call on our citizens to go out and vote without hesitation,” Babajanyan told reporters.

He denied as fake news the media reports claiming that one of his team-members himself was behind the shooting.

“The suspect hasn’t been apprehended so far, and my car is now at the police precinct,” he said.

A gunshot was fired at the windshield of Babajanyan’s car early Sunday morning. The car was unoccupied when the incident took place.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan