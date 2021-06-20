Speaker of Parliament casts vote in early parliamentary election

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan cast his ballot in the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

After the voting the Speaker didn’t give any comment to journalists.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

