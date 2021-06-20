Armenia snap elections: 12.2% of voters participated in voting as of 11:00

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. 317,291 citizens of Armenia or 12.2% of voters participated in the voting of the snap parliamentary elections as of 11:00, June 20, Deputy Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Laura Galstyan said at a press conference.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan