Russia to provide 3.2 million USD for UNDP project aimed at assisting Armenia’s most affected regions

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The government of Russia will provide 3.2 million dollars to the UNDP project aimed at assisting the most affected regions of Armenia in post-conflict recovery, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said on Facebook.

“The Russian government decided to finance the project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which will help the most affected regions of Armenia in post-conflict recovery. For that purpose, 3.2 million dollars have been allocated from the budget”, the Embassy said.

The Embassy of Russia has already officially informed the Armenian side about the decision.

The Embassy also noted that Russia is providing financial aid in a coordinated manner to the initiatives of the UN organizations aimed at Armenia’s comprehensive development. The volume of that aid in implementing projects in the fields of healthcare, education, socio-economic development, industry competitiveness increase, environment, disaster management, energy, has totaled nearly 70 million USD since 2010.

