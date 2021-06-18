LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.12% to $2452.50, copper price down by 0.51% to $9538.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2177.50, nickel price down by 2.34% to $17519.00, tin price up by 0.12% to $31254.00, zinc price down by 0.63% to $2983.00, molybdenum price stood at $44159.00, cobalt price up by 3.54% to $44040.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.