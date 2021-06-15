Robert Kocharyan promises to solve irrigation issues in a meeting with citizens in Vedi

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia, Prime Minister's candidate of Armenia Alliance Robert Kocharyan is confident that his team will be able to rapidly develop the country, ARMENPRESS reports he said in a meeting with the citizens in Vedi.

Listening to the citizens and the issues they raised, he talked about their plans in the sphere of agriculture. Particularly, he referred to irrigation issues, announcing that they will change the subsidization amount for a term of 3 years. ''The calculations are not yet final, but I think you will pay symbolic sums for irrigation for 3 years’', Kocharyan said, adding that he knows that many of them have loans and it's difficult to pay them back without assistance.

Robert Kocharyan reiterated that they are the only political force that has experience, confidence, knowledge and will. ''If you trust us, we will stop this down-falling tendencies and will move forward in a fast pace. I am confident of that, otherwise, I would never take this responsibility. We will justify your expectations'', Kocharyan said.