Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%
YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point, setting it at 6.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 8.0%.
The interest rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 5.0%.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:33 Pashinyan announces holding nationwide rally on June 17
- 12:16 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%
- 12:15 Armenia will consistently move on path of fulfilling its proposal for solving border situation – Pashinyan
- 11:38 Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit
- 11:00 Armenia reports 82 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:05 No quorum in Parliament for holding session
- 08:58 Armenia election campaign: Day 9
- 08:53 European Stocks - 14-06-21
- 08:53 US stocks - 14-06-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-06-21
- 08:51 Oil Prices Up - 14-06-21
- 06.14-21:13 ''Civil Contract'' party completes 8th day of pre- election campaign with a rally led by Nikol Pashinyan
- 06.14-20:58 ''Armenia'' Alliance leaders present their plans at Yerevan's Shengavit District
- 06.14-20:19 Gagik Tsarukyan presents social-economic programs in Aragatsotn Province
- 06.14-18:56 Nikol Pashinyan to head car procession to Syunik Province
- 06.14-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-21
- 06.14-17:32 Asian Stocks up - 14-06-21
- 06.14-17:28 Converse4Women - comprehensive support for Converse Bank female borrowers
- 06.14-17:16 Pashinyan announces uncompromising fight against those who give election bribe
- 06.14-16:24 COVID-19: Lockdown easing in UK to be delayed by four weeks
- 06.14-15:09 EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reengage in substantive negotiations under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 06.14-15:05 Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
- 06.14-14:39 Dignified peace in Armenia: Robert Kocharyan presents pre-election program to Etchmiadzin residents
- 06.14-13:41 Pashinyan presents agricultural programs during pre-election campaign in Ararat province
