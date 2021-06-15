Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point, setting it at 6.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 8.0%.

The interest rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 5.0%.

 

