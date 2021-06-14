New premises of Lycée Français Anatole France inaugurated in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte and Director of Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) Olivier Brochet inaugurated on June 14 the new building of the Lycée Français Anatole France in Yerevan at the presence of Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Artur Martirosyan, the French Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

“The building provided by the Armenian government will allow the educational center to develop and host more students, be they French, foreigner or Armenian. The complex is already a part of the global network of 540 AEFE schools located in 139 countries, and starting from September, the center will get a new support of human and financial resources and will start the new stage of its development thanks to the new agreement signed with the AEFE”, the statement says,

The Lycée Français Anatole France has been founded in Armenia in 2007. It has 260 students aged 2 to 18.

