Caretaker high-tech minister visits Tumo Center for Creative Technologies

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan visited the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan, the ministry told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Director of the Center Marie Lou Papazian, the caretaker minister toured the Center, its music studio, classrooms and cinema. He talked to the students, got acquainted with their study programs and listened to the works performed by Tumo’s student music group, as well as watched the animation videos created by the students of the Center.

The caretaker minister also visited the 42 Yerevan programming school operating in Tumo, which offers over 100 constantly upgrading projects in accordance with the latest demands of the field.

Thereafter, a discussion took place during which Tumo’s development director Bekor Papazian presented the design of a new engineering and applied science complex which will be constructed next to Tumo.

The Tumo Director informed that new centers will open in Koghb and Masis, and the next Tumo box will open in the town of Sevan. She said currently the number of students is 1900 and is expected to reach 60,000.

Highlighting the projects implemented by the Center, Hayk Chobanyan said the ministry is ready to provide assistance to Tumo’s programs and initiatives.

