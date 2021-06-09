Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-06-21

YEREVAN, 9 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 519.57 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 633.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.20 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.76 drams to 736.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 63.56 drams to 31624.24 drams. Silver price up by 2.03 drams to 462.97 drams. Platinum price down by 110.02 drams to 19477.52 drams.