3700 identified war dead – Pashinyan on death toll

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of identified fatalities of the 2020 Artsakh war stands at 3700 at this moment, Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the residents of Gegharkert community in Armavir province.

“As this moment the number of officially confirmed dead is 3700. We suppose it can reach 4000”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan