Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union bloc vows “significant changes” if elected to parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union alliance vows to make significant changes if achieving success during the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

The alliance started their pre-election campaign from the Republic Square.

Arman Babajanyan, who is leading the bloc’s electoral list, stated that they will visit today the Yerablur military pantheon to honor the memory of the fallen heroes.

“This is a very fateful state – election between “republic” and “empire”. And it’s the duty of all of us, the political units, to be able to inspire our society to vote in favor of the republic, Armenia, bright homeland”, Babajanyan said.

In his turn Levon Shirinyan said they are announcing a pan-Armenian mobilization. “We in fact are the new political force you are searching for – young, uncorrupted and with flawless biography”.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan