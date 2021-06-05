EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve humanitarian issues, including release of captives

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the humanitarian issues, including the release of captives.

Commenting on yesterday’s landmine explosion in Karvachar as a result of which Azerbaijani reporters were killed, Peter Stano tweeted: “Civilian casualties of landmines must be prevented. All information necessary for demining must be exchanged. The EU supports ban on land mines and urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve pending humanitarian issues, including release of detainees”.