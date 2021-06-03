Armenia donates 12 ambulances to Artsakh
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. 12 ambulances will be handed over to the Republic of Artsakh and a number of organizations with gratuitous right of use, ARMENPRESS reports the decision was made at the government sitting.
The decision will help improve the quality of emergency medical services for the population.
