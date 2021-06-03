Ameriabank Announces a Contest for Bank Card Design

Ameriabank announces a contest for the best design of bank cards, open to anyone – individuals and companies.

The slogan of the contest will be “Your handwriting in everybody’s hands” thus offering artists and designers the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and create a card everyone would like to have in the wallet.

The card design shall be developed based on the template provided by the bank and the bank’s requirements. The design will need to be adapted to card types of 3 classes - Classic/Standard, Gold and Platinum.

The contest participants will need to send their version(s) of the card design to the email address [email protected] from June 2, 2021, 12:00 p.m. (noon) to June 18, 2021, 06:00 p.m., Yerevan time.

Winners will be selected in 2 stages. Participation in the contest is free of charge.

Prizes

The best design according to the results of voting by the jury consisting of Ameriabank employees and based on the number of likes on Facebook will win the prize of AMD 1 million (without taxes and other mandatory payments).

The design getting the biggest number of likes on Facebook will win the prize of AMD 200,000 (without taxes and other mandatory payments).

The design getting the biggest number of votes of the jury consisting of Ameriabank employees will win the prize of AMD 200,000 (without taxes and other mandatory payments).

Ameriabank’s mission is to improve the quality of life, and the policy is to focus on people – people are the core of any solution.

For details about the contest terms and the procedure of participating in it, please follow this link: bit.ly/3uH02z0

