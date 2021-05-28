Highest state flag of Armenia raised in Chkalovka community

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Tricolor, the state flag of the Republic of Armenia, 53 meters high, was raised in the territory of "Noy Land" hotel complex in Chkalovka community of Gegharkunik region.

ARMENPRESS reports, Arsen Melkonyan, an employee of "Noy Land" recreation zone, assured that the flag is the highest in the territory of the Republic of Armenia at the moment. It is 70 meters above the level of Lake Sevan. The flag is 9 meters long and 4.5 meters wide. The initiative belongs to the owner of "Noy Land" recreation area.

Gnel Sanosyan, Governor of Gegharkunik Province, a number of MPs, Arthur Mkrtchyan, Head of the Gegharkunik Regional Department of the Police, Gevorg Galstyan, Head of the Gegharkunik Regional Rescue Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, other officials and guests took part in the solemn flag raising ceremony.

The blessing ceremony was performed by the Vicar of the Gegharkunik Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Fr. Partev Barseghyan. The Vicar recalled the names of the founders of the Republic of Armenia, the heroes fighting for the freedom of Armenia and wished peace and victory to our homeland.