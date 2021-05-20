Opposition party leader says delimitation document must be ratified by the National Assembly

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Head of ''Bright Armenia'' parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan says that the new document on delimitation cannot enter into force with the signature of only caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, because the parliament must ratify it, ARMENPRESS reports, Marukyan said during the extraordinary session.

According to him, no international document can enter into force without the parliament's ratification.

“The solutions that as of this moment are reached with our international partners, the preliminary agreements are 100 percent in line with Armenia’s interests, not 99,9 percent, but 100 percent. And yes, if Azerbaijan implements these agreements and in the conditions we’ve discussed, yes, I am going to sign that document, because it is 100% in line with the national interests of Armenia. I am simply not going to publish the document now because it’s inappropriate, it is a working document, negotiations are ongoing, there are proposals and so on,” Pashinyan had said today, referring to the rumors about his plans to sign some document.