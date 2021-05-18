Alfonso Di Rizzo appointed Ambassador of Italy to Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Alfonso Di Rizzo has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the Facebook page of the Foreign Ministry of Italy.
"Congratulations to the new Italian Ambassador to Yerevan Alfonso Di Rizzo. We wish you a successful job’', reads the Facebook page of the Italian Foreign Ministry.
