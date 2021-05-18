Armenia records 212 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. 212 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,139, the ministry of healthcare reports.

323 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 209,222.

The death toll has risen to 4346 (13 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3771 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 17.

The number of active cases is 6507.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1064 (4 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan