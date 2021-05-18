Armenian caretaker culture minister addresses congratulatory message on International Museum Day

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of education, science, culture and sport Vahram Dumanyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the International Museum Day, the ministry told Armenpress.

“Dear Museums and the persons working in the field,

On May 18, 1977, the International Council of Museums has declared this day as the International Museum Day during its 11th grand conference. This year the slogan of the Day is “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”, which is more than relevant in our today’s technology and digital world. Walking in accordance with the demands of the time, today museums are using numerous forms and ways of communication for presenting their collections to the public in new approaches and formats. The museums of Armenia and Artsakh are also part of this important process of responding to the latest constantly changing challenges”, the Minister said, wishing productive work and new achievements to the persons working in the sector.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan