US Congressmen condemns Azerbaijan’s encroachments against Armenian border

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Adam Schiff is deeply concerned by recent reports that Azerbaijani troops have reportedly crossed into Armenian territory.

“This is yet another dangerous and provocative action that could lead to further loss of life. It is past time for the United States to recognize that our policies have emboldened Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to escalate militarily, risking another war”, the Congressman said on Facebook.

He said he has been in communication with the Biden administration and urged them to engage more deeply through the Minsk Group, now more important than ever. “According to reports, Azerbaijan is taking these actions just days after the State Department issued an unjustified waiver of restrictions under Section 907 against direct aid to Azerbaijan. We should not be providing military funding to a nation that habitually engages in human rights violations and violates the sovereignty of its neighbors”, the Congressman said.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan