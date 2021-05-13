LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-05-21

LONDON, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 May:

The price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $2565.00, copper price down by 1.74% to $10533.50, lead price down by 0.36% to $2236.00, nickel price down by 0.69% to $17975.00, tin price up by 0.01% to $29914.00, zinc price down by 1.08% to $3019.50, molybdenum price up by 2.90% to $27403.00, cobalt price down by 1.17% to $44635.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.