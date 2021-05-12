Presentation of Converse Bank's online platform for SME financing

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. On May 11, Converse Bank's SME Financing Center hosted a presentation of its online platform for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We have established this center for SME clients of Converse Bank. Its objectives encompass more than provision of financial services and professional consulting to enterprises. Together we will strive to turn it into a platform uniting the expert and the business community to discuss current economic trends, find solutions and facilitate direct interaction,” said Artur Nakhapetyan, Business Development Director of Converse Bank.

Samvel Gevorgyan, founder of the BSC Business Support Center, attended the event and presented the current trends in economy, as well as the development perspectives for small and medium-sized businesses. “One of the most prevalent trends in recent years is the digitalization of services, including in the financial sector. Time is becoming the most precious resource. In that context, access to financial resources on various platforms in online environment is key for businesses. Converse Bank, following the business development trends, also offers lending online.” said Samvel Gevorgyan.

The bank's SME lending platform was launched recently. Today, small and medium entrepreneurs can apply for a loan through the platform by filling out the application form. The entire lending process is also available for the Converse Fast and Converse Bridge products.

“The list of loans available on the online SME finance platform will be regularly updated, which will provide clients access to financing for various purposes in the shortest possible time and on competitive terms,” said Sargis Khachatryan, Director of Corporate Business at Converse Bank.

The closing part of the event was concluded by exchange of views in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The oversight of the Bank is performed by the Central Bank of Armenia.