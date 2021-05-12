No shots fired, no casualties in border incident, says senior MP

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations, including with the involvement of a Russian representative, are underway over the border incident in Syunik, the Chair of the Armenian parliament’s defense and security affairs committee Andranik Kocharyan told reporters. He said no shots were fired during the incident and no one is injured. The solution of the issue is now underway, he said.

“The Azerbaijanis, with a 1974 map in their hands, came to some heights and are claiming that it is theirs. Naturally, this can’t not transform into tension, because issues related to the ceasefire regime, also the Armenian state border are solved within the framework of entirely different documents and agreements. This issue appeared under the pretext of border clarifications,” Kocharyan said, adding that Azerbaijan, albeit on non-state levels, has started to voice that Russia’s presence in the ceasefire regime isn’t desirable for them.

Kocharyan says the Azerbaijani actions contain political component aimed at causing tension in the Armenian domestic political life.

“Right now the representative of the Russian side involved in the ceasefire regime is there, our border troops commander is there, we are in the phase of negotiations. And I am sure this will end in a resolution,” he said.

He said the disinformation that gunfire was exchanged was a planned provocation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan