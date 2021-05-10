Kim Kardashian says son Psalm “looks Armenian”

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian congratulated her son Psalm on the 2nd birthday, noting that he “looks most Armenian”.

“My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!” Kim Kardashian said on Instagram.