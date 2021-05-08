Paul Van Doren, co-founder of Vans shoes, dies aged 90

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Paul Van Doren, the co-founder of Vans sneaker and clothing company, has died at age 90, CNN reports citing the company’s statement issued on Friday.

“It's with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator”, the company tweeted.

Van Doren, a high school dropout, launched the brand renowned in skateboarding circles alongside his brother Jim Van Doren and two other partners. The first Vans store opened in 1966 in Anaheim, California. On the store's opening day, 12 customers purchased shoes, the company said.

Van Doren led the company at various times for the next two decades until it was sold in 1988. Vans is currently owned by VF Corporation, which also runs brands such as Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies and JanSport. Today, there are more than 300 Vans stores worldwide.