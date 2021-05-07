Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-21

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 522.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 630.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.05 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.10 drams to 726.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 555.35 drams to 30434.78 drams. Silver price up by 7.75 drams to 448.59 drams. Platinum price up by 209.77 drams to 20679.84 drams.

 








