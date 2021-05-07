Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia reports that the road leading to Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province is difficult to pass, whereas the road leading to the Amberd Fortress is open.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

 

