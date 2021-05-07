LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-21

LONDON, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.98% to $2476.00, copper price up by 0.70% to $10028.00, lead price up by 0.55% to $2191.50, nickel price up by 0.50% to $17975.00, tin price up by 4.24% to $30235.00, zinc price down by 1.26% to $2933.00, molybdenum price up by 1.13% to $25640.00, cobalt price stood at $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.