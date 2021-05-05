COVID-19: First mobile vaccination site deployed to downtown Yerevan
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A mobile COVID-19 vaccination site has been dispatched to the Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan, the health ministry said. It said they cooperated with Yerevan City Hall in forming the group.
All persons aged 18 and above are eligible for getting the vaccine.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
