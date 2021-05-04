Secretary of Security Council vaccinated against coronavirus
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has been vaccinated against COVID-19, his Office told Armenpress.
Armen Grigoryan received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
