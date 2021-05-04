Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Secretary of Security Council vaccinated against coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has been vaccinated against COVID-19, his Office told Armenpress.

Armen Grigoryan received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








