Pashinyan gets vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Today Anna and I got vaccinated against the coronavirus. We urge all our citizens to actively contact polyclinics and get vaccinated,” Pashinyan said on social media on May 3.

