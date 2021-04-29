Yerevan police investigate desecration of Gandhi statue

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police are investigating the vandalism which targeted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Armenian capital.

The statue has been damaged in the incident, police told ARMENPRESS. “Materials are now being filed at the police precinct.”

The statue of the leader of India’s independence movement stands in a park at the Halabyan-Margaryan intersection.

Various news outlets published photos showing the statue on fire overnight.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan