Economy Minister willing to resign if double-digit growth isn’t secured by yearend
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. If Armenia fails to record a double-digit economic growth by yearend, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan says he’d resign.
Asked by reporters what he’ll do in the event of failing to secure the double-digit growth he’s been vowing to ensure since taking office, he answered : “I will resign.”
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
