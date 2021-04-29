Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Economy Minister willing to resign if double-digit growth isn’t secured by yearend

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. If Armenia fails to record a double-digit economic growth by yearend, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan says he’d resign.

Asked by reporters what he’ll do in the event of failing to secure the double-digit growth he’s been vowing to ensure since taking office, he answered : “I will resign.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








