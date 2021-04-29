Armenia facilitates tax legislation for introduction of trade-in system in motor vehicle market

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved amendments to the tax code related to imports of cars, a move aimed at developing the required tax environment for the introduction of the trade-in system in the Armenian car market.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the current tax system isn’t favorable for this process and therefore they decided to change it.

He said that the trade-in system is widely used throughout the world. “We concluded that our current tax system isn’t favorable for this process. With these changes we are trying to contribute to getting our country’s motor vehicle fleet updated and so that replacing old cars with new ones gets easier,” Pashinyan said.

