Armenia plans to deepen cooperation with Lithuania in the frames of international organizations

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to further deepen the close partnership with Lithuania within the frames of international organizations in the future, Caretaker minister of foreign affairs Ara Aivazian said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Yerevan.

“During a private talk with the Lithuanian minister we discussed the Armenia-EU partnership. Lithuania is one of our key partners in Europe, and we highly appreciate the cooperation between our countries on the sidelines of the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as Lithuania’s commitment to further deepen it. The complete implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Lithuania was one of the first states to ratify, provides new opportunities for the further deepening of cooperation with the EU and its member states. I must praise the close cooperation established between our countries within the frames of international organizations, which we plan to further deepen in the future”, Ara Aivazian said.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

