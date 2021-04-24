‘France will always fight against denialism, hatred and violence’, Macron says on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron has made a statement on Twitter on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“April 24 is the day of remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide, which we will never forget. We will always fight against denialism, hatred and violence. The French and Armenian nations are forever tied”, the French President said.

