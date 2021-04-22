Pentagon excludes Turkey from F-35 fighter jet production program

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The USA has excluded Turkey from F-35 fighter jet production program because of the latter's purchasing of Russian S-400 missile systems, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Ppentagon representative Jessica Maxwell announced.

''Our position has not changed. S-400s are incompatible with F-35s and Turkey's participation in the production program has been suspended'', she said.

The USA has sent an official writ about this to the Turkish Government.