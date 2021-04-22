Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-04-21

YEREVAN, 22 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 522.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.05 drams to 628.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.86 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.45 drams to 726.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 342.25 drams to 30192.5 drams. Silver price up by 0.51 drams to 435.04 drams. Platinum price up by 101.12 drams to 19997.37 drams.