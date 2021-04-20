‘Their rights should be respected’ – Armenian MP raises POW issue at PACE

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Parliament, chairman of the standing committee on state-legal affairs Vladimir Vardanyan has once again raised the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), emphasizing that the life of the Armenian POWs is under danger in Azerbaijan.

“I would like to state that this Organization was created to prevent any other horrors of the Second World War. This Organization has been created to be watchdog for the protection of human rights, for the securing of rule of law and for respecting democracy. This Organization was created to say never again to the Holocaust, crimes against humanity and all the other wrongdoings”, the Armenian MP said.

He recalled the remarks of an Azerbaijani delegate who said that they have started war because they want peace.

“More than 200 Armenian prisoners of war are under Azerbaijani custody. We have reasonable grounds to believe that their lives are in dangers, that they may be a subject for torture. It’s not a political issue, it’s an issue of human tights, an issue of democracy, and their rights should be respected”, the Armenian delegate said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan