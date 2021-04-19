Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-21

YEREVAN, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 522.21 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.20 drams to 628.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.87 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.12 drams to 725.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 290.18 drams to 29792.02 drams. Silver price up by 9.33 drams to 438.88 drams. Platinum price up by 168.28 drams to 20130.54 drams.