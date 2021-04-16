Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-21

YEREVAN, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 522.20 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.20 drams to 625.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.96 drams to 719.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 419.29 drams to 29501.84 drams. Silver price up by 5.10 drams to 429.55 drams. Platinum price up by 189.04 drams to 19962.26 drams.