Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-21

YEREVAN, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 522.20 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.20 drams to 625.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.96 drams to 719.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 419.29 drams to 29501.84 drams. Silver price up by 5.10 drams to 429.55 drams. Platinum price up by 189.04 drams to 19962.26 drams.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration