LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 April:

The price of aluminum up by 1.25% to $2344.00, copper price up by 1.98% to $9180.50, lead price up by 0.80% to $2006.50, nickel price down by 0.98% to $16097.00, tin price up by 1.09% to $26231.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $2833.00, molybdenum price down by 0.90% to $24361.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.